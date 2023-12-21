CHICAGO — The story of how one baby sea otter made its way to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium all the way from coastal Alaska began one cold October morning in the small town of Seldovia.

Members from the Alaska Sea Life Center (ASLC) spotted a small ball of fur nestled near the water, seemingly abandoned, along the coast of Seldovia Bay, an area of Alaska that’s about a six-hour drive and ferry ride south of the state’s highest populated city, Anchorage.

“When pups are this little, mom is always near by or with the pup,” said Katie Roxbury, senior trainer at the Shedd Aquarium. “So, the fact that they didn’t see the female raised some alarms.”

Now considered an endangered species, the sea otter population in Southwest Alaska has experienced a sharp decline in recent years, which led to the ASLC team bringing him to a facility in hopes of nursing the little guy back to health.

There are only a handful of centers in the United States capable of providing the 24/7 care a baby sea otter requires to make it through the first few months of their life. That’s where the Shedd Aquarium jumped in to lead the effort to escort the pup cross country, all the way from Alaska, to a team of specialists awaiting the pup in Indiana.

According to calcmaps.com, the distance from the Shedd Aquarium to Seldovia, Alaska is around 2,920 miles in a straight line, while if you want to drive from the Shedd to Seldovia, Google Maps will tell you its about a 66-hour, 3,826 mile journey one way via car and ferry across international borders.

Luckily for this baby sea otter though, he got to hop on a plane.

“I drove in the middle of the night to Indianapolis to pick him up,” said Lana Gonzalez, Manager of Penguins and Sea Otters at the Shedd Aquarium. “‘And then finally made it [back to the Shedd Aquarium] about 5 a.m. that morning.”

The sun was barely coming up when the Shedd Aquarium-branded van rolled into the parking lot of their facilities with a little 8-pound bundle of joy.

Staff said it was like bringing home a brand new baby, with the team doing everything from prepping bottles full of baby sea otter food, to giving him little sea otter massages.

“He’s getting seven feeds a day right now,” said one Shedd staff member. “[We feed him] just like a human baby.”

Feeding a baby sea otter seven times a day may make it sound like Shedd staff members are stuffing him with food, but according to staff, baby sea otters around his age typically eat almost 25% of their own body weight every day, making constant nutrition a necessity.

“He’s so tiny and so fluffy,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just amazing cause they look at you and you are just holding them, grooming them and knowing without us being able to take him in he didn’t have another option in life.”

With the team taking shifts to cover his care around the clock, it will be at least another month of intensive care before Shedd’s newest addition will be introduced to their five other rescued sea otters.

Roxbury said staff designed a special enclosure just for the baby sea otter to help facilitate the transition back to normal sea otter life.

“We were able to turn this into a little nursery for him,” Roxbury said. “It’s a little shallower so he can learn those critical skills of diving [and] how to eat solid foods.”

Visitors don’t see the countless hours spent behind the scenes caring for a small furry creature like a baby sea otter, but the team said it’s worth every sleepless night to give an abandoned sea pup a second chance at life.

“Just being able to have him come here and also be an ambassador for his species,” one staff member said. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself and be like, ‘this is what I do for my job everyday,’ so it’s definitely amazing.”