Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but where can you legally smoke it? (Credit: Getty Images)

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – Cannabis consumption has been legal in Illinois since 2020, but many residents still wonder where they can legally partake in it.

Like most states in the U.S., the public use of marijuana in Illinois is illegal, with the specifics outlined in the Smokefree Illinois Act. In other words, you can’t smoke or consume your weed in public places or vehicles.

Can you smoke weed in properties that you are renting?

According to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, that is entirely up to the landlord, as they have the ability to prohibit marijuana use on their property. This applies to any backyard or balcony area within the property.

What if you happen to own the residence you live at?

If that is the case, then you are within your right to smoke in the residence or outside in your yard. This can legally happen since your residence would technically count as private property.

However, legally abiding adults will still need to make a reasonable effort not to partake when they are near someone under the age of 21.

Illinois is one of 21 states to regulate and legalize recreational marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.