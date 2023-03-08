CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — UIUC’s Illinois Neurodiversity Institute is looking for freshman starting in the fall to join their program.

The four-year program aims to help students on the autistic spectrum and other neurodiverse students of any major achieve success academically, socially and professionally. Some components of the program include a preemployment seminar course, and an Academic Strategies course their first semester.

Jeanne Kramer, the director of The Autism Program at UIUC said neurodiverse students face several challenges in college, from mental health struggles to organization issues and deadlines. A 2011 longitudinal study found while around 60% of all students graduate from 4-year institutions, less than 40% of young adults with autism completed their degree.

“What INI does is it helps bridge those barriers,” Kramer said. “We work with the students to help them communicate with their professors about what they need to be successful in their class. We help plug them in with tutoring services, and with support services across campus. We help them so that they’re getting the most out of the Disability Resource and Education Services.”

Students are also offered weekly mental health check-ins and social support sessions. Studies have shown that adults with autism often experience suicide ideation and other mental health problems more often than the general population.

“All people on the spectrum need support because the world was not designed for the way that their brain sees it,” Kramer said.

Another aspect of the program is monthly support meetings with parents.

“All of the literature is saying that college students do the best and in particular, college students on the spectrum tend to do the best when they have a really good support system at home,” Kramer said.

All of this would help prepare neurodiverse students for the workforce. According to Kramer, several companies including Microsoft, BP and Capitol One have contacted the university to recruit recent graduates with autism to their companies.

The initiative launched its pilot cohort in the fall with 10 students. Kramer said the cohort that starts in the fall will accept up to 15 students.

To apply for the program, you can visit the institute’s website. The application closes April 15.