Illinois National Guard sees uptick in interest following events in Iran

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Governor Pritzker said 700 men and women from the National Guard are already deployed ahead of the tension with Iran. The state’s National Guard said the latest headlines have not deterred people from wanting to serve.

Illinois National Guard Recruiters said more people are making their way to their offices since an Iranian general was killed by a U.S. Airstrike.

“Throughout the different recruiting stations around the state, there has been an uptick this morning of people that have been in before that are seeking reenlistment. They want to get back in and do their part. They see themselves as able-bodied so they want to get back in the fight,” said Sergeant Major Johnny O’Brien.

“With the young men and women today it’s patriotism; it’s always going to be there and it always seems like there is an uptick when something like what’s going on in the world happens.”

700 soldiers and airmen from the Air and Army Guard are already deployed as apart of regular deployments. “When we are here in Illinois, we fall under the command and control of the Governor of Illinois. When we are federalized by the president, we fall under the command and control of the President of the United States. So the soldiers we are talking about that are overseas, they have been federalized so they fall under the President of the United States,” said Lieutenant Colonel Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Director.

The Guard said it has quite a few deployments already in the Middle East. With the uncertainty surrounding the nation, members may not know where they are heading yet but leaders said more deployments are on the way.

“We do know we have more regularly scheduled deployments. In fact, at the end of this month, we have a couple of deployment ceremonies. We are sending off approximately, an additional 500 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard,” Leighton said.

The guard said interest has not been coming from one area alone, people have been calling from all over the state trying to find out how to serve.

Now through January 31st, the Illinois National Guard is offering $20,000 bonuses to soldiers in their first military service obligation with a contract expiration date before or on September 30th. For more information, visit your local recruiter of click here.