Illinois National Guard members to further assist with D.C. security

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Governor JB Pritzker activated around 500 Illinois National Guard members to Washington, D.C.

In a news release, they stated this was done at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense in regards to the continued security mission in the U.S. capital.

“The mission in Washington, D.C. will not impact the Illinois National Guard’s ability to perform the vaccination distribution mission, with 325 members of the guard already activated to carry out that mission and hundreds more to come online in the coming weeks,” said officials.

“The U.S. Department of Defense has asked Illinois to assist federal and local agencies in this continued effort, and Major General Neely and I are ready to ensure that the state of Illinois continues its proud legacy of protecting our democracy,” said Governor Pritzker. “Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor.”

The Illinois Army National Guard members and some Illinois Air National Guard airmen are expected to remain in D.C. until mid-March. “While Illinois National Guard members who deployed for the Presidential Inauguration have since returned to Illinois, approximately 50 members of that mission have volunteered to return for this mission.”

The National Guard troops are expected to be in D.C. by early next week.

Major General Rich Neely, adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, said, “We are deploying these forces in support of civilian law enforcement based on threat-levels against the U.S. Capitol. These threats were assessed by the FBI and other federal agencies.” He continued to say, “Our soldiers and airmen are committed to the defense of both our nation and our state. We have asked a lot of them in the last year and each time these men and women have answered the call and upheld their oath to defend and support the U.S. Constitution. I could not be more proud of these Soldiers and Airmen.”

The Illinois National Guard is joining around 7,000 National Guard members from around the nation to help with security in D.C..