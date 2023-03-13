URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The mother of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Marla Rice’s son, 29-year-old Kristian Philpotts, was working as a Lyft driver to save money for veterinary school. On Jan. 12, 2022, Philpotts was shot and killed during a robbery while he was driving three teenagers in Urbana, Ill.

Rice has now filed suit against Lyft, the accused shooter and the suspect’s mother. The suit claims all three negligently and/or intentionally caused her son’s death.

An attorney for Rice says the suspect requested a ride using his mother’s account.

Police said the suspect and two other teenagers planned to rob Philpotts and a gun was fired during their attempt, hitting Philpotts.

The car crashed and Philpotts later died.

Tyjohn Williams was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 14, 2022.

The investigation is still ongoing.