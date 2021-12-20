Illinois minimum wage in January: $12 per hour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses small and large across Illinois are preparing for the next scheduled increase in the state’s minimum wage once the clock strikes midnight on January 1.



The wage will go to $12 per hour. The state is encouraging workers to watch their paychecks in the new year to make sure pay reflects the new wage. You can report an issue online or by calling 312-793-2800.



Workplaces that see tips, like a restaurant, are allowed to pay employees 60% of the minimum wage. However if workers do not reach the minimum wage with tips included, the employer must make up the difference.



Workers under 18 and who work fewer than 650 hours a year will see a minimum wage of $9.25 per hour starting January 1.



Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law in 2019 moving the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.