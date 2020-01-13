Illinois Medicaid now covers transgender procedures and therapy

Springfield, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Medicaid in Illinois now officially covers transgender procedures and therapies.

Governor Pritzker announced the change last April, but the new rules were officially released by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Before, the law required those treatments to be available to anybody looking for them, but it was never covered by state-sponsored health insurance.

In a statement, DCFS said, “Providing this coverage is vital to those facing the challenge of gender dysphoria. This administration is committed to helping these individuals overcome their struggles through compassionate and comprehensive treatment.”