CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are 23 days left until the Christie Clinic 5K, 10K and half marathon races, yet they are still needing between 500-600 volunteers to make it happen.

It will be the first time since the pandemic that there are any races.

Jan Seely, director of the Illinois marathon, said there is still time for people to help.

There are opportunities for you to direct racers, or if being indoors is more your thing, there are jobs available inside the State Farm Center.

Seely said that it takes about 2,000 volunteers total to run the races.

“Volunteering is so fun,” Seely said. “You get the swag, the participants love you. But, you make it possible to do the race. We provide the training, the swag, you get this cool ‘C-U at the finish line’ finger to direct people. So, that’s a big area for us.”

The race brings in about $9 million in economic impact to the Champaign-Urbana area, and the dates of the races are from April 28-30.

If you want to run in one of the events, you still have until April 27.