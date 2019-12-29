Illinois Marathon flash sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon is right around the corner, and sign-ups are in full swing…with a spike expected next week.

The 2020 marathon will be the weekend of April 24th.

The director says about 5,000 runners have already signed up, and they are encouraging others to do the same with a holiday flash sale that can save you some cash for registration.

One runner says it is well-worth it because race day environment is unlike anything else.

“The crowd, especially for the half marathon side…everybody’s very supportive. And it’s fun to watch people get out there and cheer people on. And so, that’s a really fun part of it,” says half marathoner Jody Littleton

Use the promo code HOLIDAY2020 when registering for the half and full marathon and 10K and 5K races. For the youth run, use YOUTHRUN2020.