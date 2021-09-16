Illinois Manufacturers’ Association encouraging vaccines and mask wearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association said the scientific data is undeniable. They said masks and vaccines slow the spread of the coronavirus, and now the President and CEO of that company is encouraging everyone in the manufacturing sector to do their part.

They said wearing a mask and getting the vaccine will help keep everyone safe, and if everyone feels safe, they can get back to a more normal life. Which could boost the state’s economy.

That’s why IMA is encouraging not only business owners to follow these mitigations, but also customers and consumers.

Mark Denzler is the President and CEO for IMA. He said slowing the spread with these mitigations will boost the economy.

“If we want to restore confidence in our economy, we want to get people in the workforce. So, they have money to spend, and can go on vacation, or go to a baseball game, and they can do those types of things. They have to be able to do it in a safe environment,” Denzler said.

He said right now, there are 400,000 fewer people working in Illinois than a year and a half ago, and the state’s unemployment rate is sitting at 7.1%, twice as much as last year.

Denzler said with the federal vaccine mandate, he hopes more people will feel safe to get back to work, but he said they do have concerns about the owners’ penalties in that mandate. He said they encourage people to follow those mandates.