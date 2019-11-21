Illinois man’s remains found after Korean War

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Military officials report a Macon County man killed during the Korean War has been accounted for.

Army Cpl. Asa E. Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Officials say he was reporting missing in action on December 2, 1950. He was reported missing near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea when his unit was attacked by enemy forces. After the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

In July of 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that were claimed to have remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains were sent to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and then sent to a laboratory for identification.

Scientists used circumstantial and material evidence to identify Vance’s remains. He will be buried on May 1, 2020 in Springfield.