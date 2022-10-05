LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Livingston County man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for three 2019 murders Wednesday.

In August, Clifford Brewer was found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder, two each for the deaths of his wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker on Christmas Day 2019.

During the hearing, he maintained that he was innocent.

State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak read impact statements from Norman Walker’s two daughters.

Brewer has 30 days to file an appeal.