Illinois man facing federal charges after U.S. Capitol riot

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A southern Illinois man is facing federal charges for rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

27-year-old Matthew Capsel is accused of being violent inside a restricted building or grounds, assaulting a member of the armed forces and obstructing an officer during civil disorder.

Capsel can be seen on TikTok, a social media app, fighting against National Guard members until he was pepper-sprayed. He is also shows saying, “They only got so much mace. And we got all these patriots. We’re not running out. They’re gonna run out. Guys, hold the line. Don’t run.’