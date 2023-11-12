GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a deadly hunting incident that involved a man from Chesterfield.

Seth Egelhoff, 26, was killed Saturday while waterfowl hunting at the Bays Branch Wildlife Area in Iowa, a news release said.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department in Iowa received an emergency call around 1 p.m. about a hunter suffering a gunshot wound to the face at Bays Branch Wildlife Area. Egelhoff was transported by Panora EMS. Lifesaving measures were given en route to Life Flight but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after leaving the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department, Panora EMS, and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

The wildlife area is open for public use.