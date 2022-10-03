DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th.

According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out.

Police said evidence led them to Sandusky as the party responsible for starting the fire.

He was arrested on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Sandusky has been charged with Residential Arson and Arson.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail.