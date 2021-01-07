Illinois man among those arrested in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — An Illinois man was one of several people arrested in connection to the events that happened Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement from U.S. Capitol Police, Bradley Ruskelas of Inverness, IL was arrested for unlawful entry.

Regarding Wednesday’s events, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said their officers and law enforcement partners “responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building.”

Sund said that as protestors made their way into the House Chamber, Congress members were sheltering in place. As that was happening, “a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female. Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.” He continued to say that woman was identified as Ashli Babbitt.

“As per the USCP’s police, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and USCP investigation.”

While police were on the scene at the Capitol Complex, Sund said officers were also responding to a report of a pipe bomb in the 300 block of First Street, SE, and a second one in the 400 block of Canal Street, SE. A suspicious car was also found in the 300 block of First Street, SE.

The devices were disabled and turned over to the FBI for investigation. The suspicious car was investigated as well and cleared of hazards. “The USCP arrested the vehicle’s owner along with 13 additional suspects for unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol. The USCP is continuing to review surveillance video and open source material to identify others who may be subject to criminal charges.”