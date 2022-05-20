SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he was accused of hurting a family member.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke recently announced that Steven D. Kilcrease of Herrick, Illinois, was charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery with a prior aggravated domestic battery conviction and four counts of domestic battery with six prior convictions.

According to authorities, Kilcrease is accused of causing bodily harm to a family or household member by strangling the victim and intentionally impeding the victim’s normal breathing by applying pressure on the neck of the victim on May 18. Authorities said Kilcrease is also accused of hitting the victim repeatedly in the face and body, hitting the victim repeatedly with a belt and a broom and burning the victim’s neck with hot glass.

Bail was set at $500,000 with a condition that he comply with electronic monitoring if bail is posted. Kilcrease is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on all offenses on June 10 at 10:30 a.m.