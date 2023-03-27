SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor is joining up with leaders from other states in to defend laws that guarantee abortion access.

In a release from her office, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton announced Monday she is joining the Reproductive Freedom Coalition, a group of Lieutenant Governors and other second-in-command officials from 22 states across the country.

Their goal is to protect abortion rights across the country. More than a dozen states have restricted abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last summer.

“This coalition is needed now more than ever, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Lt.

Governor Juliana Stratton said. “There is a destructive movement in full swing in this

country, hammering away at the rights that give people independence and a sense of

wellbeing.”

Illinois passed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019. Earlier this year, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law protecting out-of-state residents from any legal consequences in their home state if they visit Illinois for an abortion or gender-affirming care.

Illinois lawmakers’ next steps for abortion care

State Democratic lawmakers are currently trying to pass legislation that would criminalize “limited services pregnancy centers” for their deceptive practices of not offering abortion services to pregnant people.

Anti-abortion advocates argue the proposal is an overstep and the centers provide important services to pregnant people.

“I’ll tell you pregnancy care centers are the true pro-choice pregnancy centers in Illinois,” Rep. Will Hauter (R-Morton) said at an anti-abortion rally in Springfield Tuesday. “We know their abortion centers give women one basic choice, while pregnancy care centers give counselling, medical care, diapers … abortion trauma care for men and women, perinatal grief support and more importantly, the love of Christ.”