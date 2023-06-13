CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed a new law that will penalize public libraries for wrongfully banning books. But there are several reasons why books can be taken out of rotation. The material can be outdated or simply not checked out enough.

The Illinois Library Association explains it as having an improved process on how to challenge or ban books. A process that doesn’t remove books based on biased disapproval.

“The library is there to support and to serve everyone in the community,” said Cynthia Robinson with the Illinois Library Association.

The American Library Association says books should interest, inform, and enlighten all people in a community.

“Once a book is in a library it doesn’t stay in the library forever and ever,” said Robinson.

However, in recent years more books have been removed from the shelves. Governor Pritzker’s new law aims to stop the number of banned books from going up, at least in Illinois.

“But at the same time we don’t remove materials because one person doesn’t like it,” said Robinson.

The ALA says there were over 700 book challenges in 2021 and that number nearly doubled in 2022, with close to 1,300 demands for book censorship, the highest since the ALA started collecting more than 20 years ago.

“The challenges that we’re concerned about are people going to libraries saying we want you to remove these books,” said Robinson.

She says this uptick in book banning has been more about silencing communities rather than the material itself.

“LGBTQIA or books written by people of color particularly are the most challenged books we see,” said Robinson.

Champaign Public Library Director Brittany Millington says books in the library aren’t meant to just be a luxury for the community, but a necessity. She says they are windows into other people’s worlds.

“That allows them to expand their own perspectives and gives them the opportunity to have access to varying viewpoints,” said Millington.

“People have different experiences and being able to share them is essential,” said Robinson.

The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.