SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois resident Curt Richardson was 43 when he took a DNA test and learned he was a victim of fertility fraud.

Fertility fraud, where a doctor uses their own human reproductive cells during a patient’s reproductive treatment, is currently illegal in eight states. Illinois is working to make it the 9th.

Richardson contacted Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), who has proposed the Illinois Fertility Fraud Act. The act would allow families affected by fertility fraud to sue any medical official who used their reproductive material without informed, written consent.

Additionally, under the act, any child born from fertility fraud can file a protective order shielding their health records from the medical provider that committed the fraud.

“Fertility fraud is an issue that has been overlooked for far too long,” Koehler said. “This is a horrible practice that has gone unpunished. Illinois needs to join other states in taking a stand for those who have been affected by this horrendous act.”

The bill passed the Senate uniamously, and heads to the House of Representatives, where it is sponsored by Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch (D-Hillside).