Illinois law requires better kennel safety

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Kennels and pet boarding services in Illinois will have new safety regulations placed on them.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law Wednesday requiring kennels to have staff on hand at all times or have sprinkler systems in place that will dial to a fire department.

The origin of the law goes back to a kennel fire in Chicago this January. In that fire, 31 dogs died. To prevent that from happening again, Illinois will be the first state to introduce fire protections for pets. The law goes into effect immediately.

It is unclear how the state will police it since the Illinois Department of Agriculture renewed licenses for kennels last month. Ruff Dayz in Mahomet has had an overnight staffer since it’s opening in December. Owner Tim Belangee says the initiative to pass the new law comes from the right place.

“I do believe that this is a really good thing and there has been a lot of tragedies throughout the nation,” says Belangee. “So this is one step in preventing that. Not to say it’s going to stop everything from happening but it is a good thing.”

As far as he knew, only one other kennel in Champaign County had an overnight staffer. He says the new requirements may cause headaches for the kennels that need to come up with the finances to comply.

The law does not apply to shelters, though. The Champaign County Humane Society says that they already have the proper systems in place to combat possible fires.