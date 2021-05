SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois law was renamed in honor of a central Illinois toddler.

2-year-old Tanaja Barnes died of neglect and abuse in 2019, four months after her case with DCFS had been closed. Her mother, Twanka Davis, was sentenced to 20 years for murder. Davis’ boyfriend, Anthony Myers, was sentenced to 30 years.

Legislation addressing shortcomings in DCFS was signed into law. That House Bill 1551 is now called “Tanaja’s Law.”