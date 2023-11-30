CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been more than a year since the Dobbs decision changed the course of abortion access across the country. The outcome is exactly what some experts expected.

Some states banned the procedure while others opened their borders for people seeking care. Illinois was one of them. Planned Parenthood Illinois says the numbers have gone up significantly.

Planned Parenthood reported a 54 percent increase in abortions since overturning Roe versus Wade and a 700% increase in traveling from outside of the state.

“I think a lot of that comes from fear,” said Savannah Tucker, a missionary with pro-life group WeDignify at University of Illinois. “You enter a real crisis mindset, and when you’re scared, it’s like, I want to get out of that as quickly as possible.”

Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Iowa, are just some of the states that banned abortion to some extent. They all happen to neighbor Illinois, where the law hasn’t changed at all.

“We really saw an influx. Those patients still needed that care,” said Rianne Hawkins, Planned Parenthood Strategy Planner. “A lot of Illinois health centers were here to absorb that additional patient load and provide the care that so many people from these other states need.”

“People are always going to need and seek out abortion services, regardless of how difficult those services might be to acquire,” said Keith Reisinger-Kindle, Equity Clinic Director.

Even as difficult as crossing state lines to do it. Anna Kinskey with WeDignify said they fear these increased numbers are sending the wrong message about the state.

“As a woman and as a mother, it breaks my heart to know that Illinois and the pursuit of opening up our borders for abortion has sacrificed women’s health in the process,” Kinskey said.

Pro-choice supporters, like Planned Parenthood and Equity Clinic in Champaign, don’t see it as sending the wrong message. They view it as providing a needed service.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to continue to go out of our way to support patients from other states as they navigate some very difficult terrain,” Reisinger-Kindle said.

He said regardless of which side of the fence you’re on, the best measure is to talk with someone in your community.

“We really, truly believe, as a pro-life movement, that loving a woman and giving her the support that she needs financially, but also socially, is so important,” Kinskey said.

“Once you hear the stories of people who are close to you and you understand that this is a normal part of health care and a normal part of many people’s life journey, it becomes a little bit easier to understand,” Reisinger-Kindle said.

Both groups plan to match the increase with abortion by increasing their respective services. They will continue to provide assistance and education to women who seek it.

Since the Dobbs decision, patients traveling from 29 states now make up 85 percent of all abortion appointments, Planned Parenthood announced the first mobile abortion clinic, and vasectomy appointments went up by 97 percent.