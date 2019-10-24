Illinois invests in 2020 Census

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Governor J.B. Pritzker continues to promote the state’s participation in the upcoming Census. He announced $20 million will be distributed to 30 organizations to help make sure everyone in Illinois is accounted for.

The organizations will act as mediators for other organizations that will be on the front lines making sure the state has an accurate count. Each of the 30 organizations will design and implement outreach programs for groups in their area.

Illinois Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA) is one of the few organizations selected in Central Illinois. They plan to work with economic development offices in Springfield and Decatur along with the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, Crossing Healthcare and Central Counties Health Care to reach areas that may be hard to count.

“It’s important to get an accurate count to ensure that Illinois gets it’s fair share of resources and funds that will be utilized for healthcare education and roads and other vital programs and it’s also important that we have adequate representation on Capitol Hill as the Census is utilized to determine the number of Congressional members that we have,” said Illinois Primary Health Care Association CEO Jordan Powell.

Hard-to-count areas can include people who are:

younger than five years old

ethnic minorities

foreign-born

limited English speakers

undocumented immigrants

members of the LGBTQ+ community

at or below the poverty line

renters

young and mobile

homeless

living rural areas

disabled

elderly

skeptical of government

IPHCA will develop programs in Shelby, Christian, Macon, Sangamon Menard and Logan counties among others.

Education will be a key part of this effort. Leaders want everyone to be assured that their information is kept confidential as information is collected to determine the resources Illinois needs.