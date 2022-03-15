SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois House of Representatives approved on Monday a resolution to name part of a road in Decatur after fallen Champaign Police officer Chris Oberheim.

Upon adoption by the Illinois General Assembly, a portion of South Side Drive between Routes 51 and 48 would be designated as the “Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway.” Oberheim was born in Decatur and began his career in law enforcement there in 2000.

State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) sponsored the resolution.

“Officer Oberheim served and protected central Illinois for over twenty years, he made the ultimate sacrifice for our safety,” Caulkins said. “Dedicating a portion of Route 51 in Decatur will honor the sacrifice he made for the people of Illinois and let us not forget his bravery and commitment to central Illinois.”