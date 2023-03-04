CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Pat Mills was just going about his day until he found a surprise in his front yard.



“Came back, oh 2-230 and expected to do a little five minute job and I find this, the tree in the front yard,” Mills said.



Throughout the rest of the day, he worked on clearing branches from the road.



“I wanted to flag it make it visible for you know public safety,” Mills said.

Danny Nasset lives a few blocks away, and came across the damage on a walk.



“I guess I was a little surprised that those big of branches were coming down,” Nasset said.



Fallen branches and trees were all over, along with downed power lines, causing power outages impacting thousands of throughout Central Illinois.



“We’ve got a number of poles down in the Champaign area, I think we’ve got close to 15 across the entire region, half of those in the Champaign area. We’ve got broken cross arms across the area and then wires down both primary and some distribution lines down,” Ron Juarez said.



Ameren Illinois activated its regional command center to help speed up repairs. Additional help was also called in from other areas.



“We’ve got crews, 3-4 man crews, we got 1 man trucks, the 1 man trucks are usually the ones that are out chasing down what’s going, so assessing the damage,” Juarez said.

Crews are putting the wires back up, getting poles replaced and installing new cross arms. All while focusing on their top priority: safety.



“Number one, for not only our employees but for the public is safety,” Juarez said.