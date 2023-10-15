URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Marching Band Championships were held Saturday at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium.

Nearly 9,000 students from 37 Illinois high schools performed their season halftime shows for fans and judges. The goal was to receive constructive feedback and, of course, perform in front of spectators.

Gabe Floyd is a senior drum major at University High School in Normal. He said there’s just nothing better.

“It was a very special moment,” he said. “There were a lot of things that were really together, and to do those things in such a historic stadium was really cool with the excellent audience that we had. And I think that was the coolest part for me.”