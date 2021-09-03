Illinois governor extends vaccine deadline among schools & healthcare workers

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker extended the deadline for schools and hospitals to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, governor’s office officials said the deadline will now be September 19. They stated the 2-week extension was requested by health and education leaders.

“The extended deadline came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA), as well as education leaders including the Illinois Education Association (IEA), Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT), Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA), and Illinois Principals Association (IPA), who best understand the localized needs of hospitals and schools implementing their own testing, vaccine and accountability protocols.”

On August 26, the governor had announced the vaccine requirement for teachers, staff and students in an effort to combat the Delta variant. “With Executive Order 2021-22, workers and students in applicable settings must receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by September 19, 2021. The two-week extension will allow for more schools and hospitals to implement the new accountability measures. The second doses of either two-dose vaccine must be received by 30 days after the first dose, as directed by vaccine providers.” Also, officials stated the extension would allow more time for them to put together additional testing protocols for those who cannot or will not get the vaccine.