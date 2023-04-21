SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) welcomed six new gaming agent trainees to the agency Thursday during a law enforcement basic training graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.

“We are proud to bring this new class onboard as we work to provide the additional staffing needed for the growing number of casinos, video gaming, and sports wagering across Illinois,” said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter. “All IGB divisions are working diligently to keep pace with the rapidly evolving and expanding gaming industry in Illinois.”

Officials said additional gaming agents will be assigned to IGB casino field offices statewide. They said hiring and training new gaming agents is part of the IGB’s ongoing effort to ensure fair and proper gaming practices throughout the state.

The new gaming agent trainees and casino assignments include:

Colin Brinkmeier – Rockford

Brent Buckles – East St. Louis

Kenneth Fox – Joliet

Taliyah Ivy – Des Plaines

Benjamin Joerger – Peoria

Joshua Wright – Rockford

The swearing-in ceremony followed the completion of a 560-hour basic training course for law enforcement officers by the trainees and other recruits. Officials said this is the IGB’s first police graduating class since July 2019.

IGB said there are currently 12 casinos, 45,000 video gaming terminals, and nine sportsbooks in Illinois which generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue for the state and local communities last year. They said they serve as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency, overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming, and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of gambling while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities.

More information on pursuing job opportunities with the IGB can be found here.