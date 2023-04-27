ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Firefighters now have access to a new mental health resilience program.

It’s available through the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign. It focuses on the nervous system, PTSD, suicide prevention, and building resiliency.

It also helps firefighters learn development and leadership skills. The Office of the State Fire Marshal recently changed its rules to require at least one hour of mental health resilience training in order to be a certified firefighter.

“We are really the first to deliver an awareness level curriculum and then to take it and deliver online and so we’re really taking on the forefront of that in the state of Illinois,” Ed Levy, Illinois Fire Service Institute, said.

The program is free.

More information can be found online.