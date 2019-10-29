1  of  2
Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball on WCIX

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA/WCIX) — WCIX 49 is televising the November 8, 2019 Illinois Fighting Illini vs Grand Canyon Antelopes game live from GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona at 8 p.m. CST.   GCU is hosting a “Purple Out” for the game. This is a return game from the 2017-18 season, when Illinois beat GCU 62-58 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Channel Finder: WCIX 49

Off Air: Channel 3.2

Comcast: Channel 4

Mediacom: Channel 2 or 17

AT & T U-Verse: Channel 49

DirecTV: Channel 49

Dish TV: Channel 49

Fighting Illini coverage will begin at 7 p.m. CST with “Your Illini Nation Pre-Game Show” hosted by WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns and WCIA 3 Sports Reporter Craig Choate. 

Craig will be live from GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. This will be available on WCIX 49, WCIA.com, or WCIA 3 News App. Please download the App to get notification for when the live program will begin. 

WCIX 49 will then replay “The Fighting Illini Basketball Preview Show” on Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm.

The 30-minute show, produced by Fighting Illini Productions and hosted by University of Illinois alumnus Ryan Baker, visits in-depth with men’s head coach Brad Underwood and women’s head coach Nancy Fahey. The show features a preview of the Illini women’s team, includes mic’d up segments with the men’s assistant coaches, and takes a look at the development of freshman Kofi Cockburn with strength coach Adam Fletcher.

The show debuts on WCIA 3 on Tuesday, November 5th at 6:30pm.


