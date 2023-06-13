SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 95th annual Illinois FFA convention is underway at the Bank of Springfield Center in downtown Springfield.

The three-day event each year recognizes achievements of members across the state, elects statewide organization officers and celebrates agriculture in the state. The theme this year is “Electrify”.

Thousands of students and teachers are visiting the convention. Attendees say it’s nice to brush shoulders with others they may normally never cross paths with.

“It’s really just a great way for me to see other ag teachers because there’s either one or three of us in every school,” Emily McClure, an ag teacher and the FFA advisor at Fisher Junior Senior High School, said.

The convention runs from Tuesday through Thursday. For more information on the convention, you can head to Illinois FFA’s website. Livestreams of all convention days can be found on their website as well.