DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Farm Bureau held events and speakers at the Farm Progress Show this week.

One of the attendees at the booth was the Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr., who got to meet with farm bureau members and more.

On Wednesday, American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall was also in attendance, having conversations with Midwestern farmers and ranchers.

While it’s important for the Farm Bureau to be present for their members at the Farm Progress Show, they also use the event to reach out to consumers and learn more about what they are looking for.

“If you look what’s happened since COVID, the consumer is more interested in what we do on the farm, how we do it and why we do it. What an opportunity to tell the consumer, our stories and how important it is for us to be engaged. We want to answer their questions,” said IL Farm Bureau President Guebert Jr.

The Illinois Farm Bureau is also hosting their annual meeting in Chicago at the end of the year.