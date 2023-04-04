SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — School buses in Central Illinois may soon be running on electricity instead of gas.

Volkswagen agreed to pay $15 billion to the federal government in a multi-billion-dollar settlement for violating the Clean Air Act by installing devices into their vehicles that changed a car’s performance during emissions testing. Illinois received $125 million of that in 2016, and Illinois EPA director John Kim wants to spend $27 million of the remaining funding to replace diesel school buses with all electric ones in certain counties.

“Illinois has committed a significant portion of the VW Settlement funding to electric school buses because they provide a healthier environment for Illinois students,” Kim said. “Through the VW Settlement funding, Illinois has prioritized electric transportation and infrastructure to bring cleaner air to Illinois.”

State officials want to use the money to fund more sustainable transportation options.

“This latest $27 million in funding for electric school buses will help us achieve our goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “This isn’t just a win for our environment—it’s a win for our state’s children who deserve a healthy environment from the moment they step onto a school bus.”

Sangamon, Champaign, Peoria and McLean Counties are all listed on the third priority area list for funding from the Volkswagen settlement, because they each had more than 1% of the state’s affected Volkswagens from the settlement.

In order to take advantage of the money, applicants must be representatives of a school district that has buses or a commercial school bus company with Class 4-8 school buses Model Year 2009 or older. Any existing diesel buses would need to be scrapped within 90 days of getting the all-electric ones.

The forms all can be found on IEPA’s website. The application closes at 5 p.m. on September 5.