SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time in over 20 years, the Illinois EPA is suspending hazardous waste collections programs temporarily.

Agency officials announced Monday that the current disposal facility in Ohio they send hazardous waste to had a fire in July and can’t incinerate any waste. Officials estimate the facility won’t be operational until mid-November.

Illinois EPA has canceled its one-day collection events and closed its long-term disposal facilities. The agency is working on finding an alternative facility, though officials warn there is a nationwide incinerator backlog.

Officials urge Illinois residents to store items like oil-based paints, herbicides, and cleaning supplies in their original containers until they resume collecting.