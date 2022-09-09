SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –Illinois has announced plans to help local communities invest in updates to their water infrastructure.

The Illinois EPA is issuing more than a quarter of a billion dollars in loans to local governments for storm water, waste water and drinking water improvements for the last quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

48 municipalities and sanitation districts across the state are receiving the loans. Several also have had loans forgiven due to qualifying for small community or hardship rates.

“This funding provides for the continued protection of drinking water, the proper collection of storm water, and the necessary treatment of wastewater, resulting in an improved quality of life for Illinois residents and protection of our environment,” John Kim, Illinois’ EPA director said.

The areas in Central Illinois receiving funding include: