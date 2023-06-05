SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is adding nearly 350 electric vehicle charging ports, including some in Central Illinois.

Officials of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday they are giving $12.6 million in grants to add 348 fast charging ports in public places across the state.

Seven contractors will build 15 charging sites across Sangamon, Champaign, Peoria and McLean Counties. The fast-charging stations will be at places like hotels, gas stations and shopping centers.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said he’s happy to announce the funding.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast a nation-leading EV ecosystem—from EV manufacturing and tax credits for companies and customers alike to a rapidly-growing EV charging infrastructure,” the governor said. “This doesn’t just expand access for residents and visitors—it also brings us one step closer towards our mission of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050.”

The funding comes from state money from a settlement with Volkswagen.

Volkswagen agreed to pay $15 billion to the federal government in a multi-billion-dollar settlement for violating the Clean Air Act by installing devices into their vehicles that changed a car’s performance during emissions testing. Illinois received $125 million of that in 2016.

Sangamon, Champaign, Peoria and McLean Counties are all received funding for more electric vehicle infrastructure for funding from the Volkswagen settlement, because they each had more than 1% of the state’s affected Volkswagens from the settlement.