SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a tragic earthquake killed thousands in Turkey last month, the state is helping out by sending emergency medical supplies to the region.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is providing equipment like bedside monitors, wheelchairs, operating room equipment and ventilators for long-term treatment of the earthquake survivors, agency officials said in a news release Friday.

The state is working with Illinois-based MedGlobal to support the humanitarian crisis.

“The recent earthquakes in the large Kahramanmaras region have had a devastating impact on countless families and communities,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “Here in Illinois, we lend a helping hand whenever we can, and we are proud to have medical supplies that can directly serve those in affected areas with immediate life-saving results.”

More than 41,000 people have died from the earthquake and aftershocks, with thousands more injured.

“As recovery operations continue, the State of Illinois and IEMA stand ready to support this humanitarian effort,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “Our hearts are with all the people in the affected regions, and we hope peace will quickly be restored.”