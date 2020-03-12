Illinois Department on Aging suspends senior services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department on Aging is requiring Senior Services of Central Illinois to temporarily suspend “all gathering activities and congregate meals” because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release.

The suspension will affect all programs and activities, the Aging Mastery Program and some transportation services. According to the release, all locations are closed until further notice. That includes locations in Athens, Chatham, Divernon, Greenview, Petersburg, Tallula and Springfield.

Seniors who get their meals at any sites can still pick up a box lunch, but requests have to come 24 hours in advance. Home delivered meals that come from Daily Bread or Springfield Speciality Meals on Wheels will continue as usual.

The Springfield Senior Center will be closed to the public; casework services such as tax preparation services and benefit assistance are available to people who make appointments. According to the release, no individuals will be allowed to “congregate” in the building.

Senior Transport will provide transportation to and from medical appointments only until further notice.