CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Revenue would like to remind taxpayers that the deadline for 2021 state individual tax returns is quickly approaching.

“We encourage those who have not yet filed to do so soon,” Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris said in a news release. “Filing electronically with direct deposit will ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds.”

The deadline to file is April 18. Although the department “strongly encourages electric filing, taxpayers can always file a paper return if they choose.”

Last year, 88-percent of state returns were filled out electronically, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Any taxpayer who completes an error-free return should expect to receive their direct deposit refund in about four weeks.