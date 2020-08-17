Illinois Democrats preparing for election ‘fight’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Democrats marked the beginning of the National Convention this week with a virtual conference to go over their plans for November.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth spoke at the reception. Pritzker and others called this election one of the most important in history, and one they need to take advantage of.

“We have a real fight on our hands,” says Pritzker. “Do not take for granted any of these polls. We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we? Take nothing for granted. If you got involved in politics to make a difference, this is our moment.”

One house race this year was a particular topic of interest. Multiple Illinois Democrats believe they have the chance to flip the 13th District blue.

“Let’s all do our part to send Rodney Davis packing, and to elect our newest congresswomen Betsy Dirksen Londrigan,” says Pritzker.

Davis beat Dirksen Londrigan previously in the 2018 election, but it was only by 2,000 votes. Democrats on the call also spoke of the importance in getting behind the newly announced Biden-Harris ticket. Duckworth, who was vetted as Biden’s running mate, says they have a lot to do over these next few months.

“Let’s get back to work and spend these next 79 days doing absolutely everything we can to make sure we have a democratic wave this November,” says Duckworth. “In the House, in the Senate, and for the Biden-Harris ticket into the White House.”

Speaker Mike Madigan also made an appearance as he opened up the reception with a few words. He did not take any questions. It was his first public appearance since corruption allegations came down against him last month.