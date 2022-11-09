SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After the 2022 election, Democrats in the Illinois legislature still contains supermajorities in both chambers.

Both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President released statements celebrating their victory. The Illinois Constitution deems a supermajority is necessary for voting on bills after May 31st and passing bills that the governor vetos.

“The people have spoken,” Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) said. “Now it’s time to get to work governing.”

While the Senate are projected to lose seats while keeping, the Illinois House is flipping several seats from Republican to Democrat.

“With our supermajority stronger than ever, we’ll build on our incredible progress to keep our state moving forward and continue delivering for working families in communities across Illinois,” Speaker of the House Chris Welch said.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) said he will not run for another term of leadership after a loss of seats.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the House Republican caucus, but it’s time for the Illinois Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party that are needed to bring change to the state,” Durkin said.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Hills) attributed the loss to efforts Democrats made with redistricting.

“Unfortunately, the Democrats’ rigged system, which created some of the most gerrymandered districts we’ve ever seen, disproportionately benefits them and leaves thousands across the state without a real voice in their elections,” McConchie said.

Among the new legislators includes 23-year-old Nabeela Syed (D), the youngest legislator in state history.