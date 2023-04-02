ILLINOIS (WCIA) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Illinois DCFS is kicking off a monthlong observance across the state with virtual training, events, and more.

This year, DCFS is partnering in the prevention month alongside Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Hospital Sisters Health System, the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, elected officials, child welfare stakeholders, and more.

Officials said in a statement that this year’s theme is called “Building Together, Prevention in Partnership.” They said it’s a call to action to recognize that everyone in the community has a role to play in ensuring children grow up safe and loved, and families have the resources they need to thrive.

“Every day our dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly not only to respond to reports of abuse and neglect but to also provide access to services to parents who need them,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “This year’s theme goes hand in hand with our mission to transform the state’s child welfare system by focusing on prevention services.”

Director Smith added: “Through our innovative programs and collaboration with our network of state agencies, private agency partners, and community service providers, we are building a child well-being system that will meet the unique needs of every child and family we serve because together we are stronger.”

Illinois DCFS plans to host events across the state in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Officials said all Illinoisans can get involved and show their commitment to ending child abuse by wearing blue on April 7, posting pictures on social media, tagging DCFS in their posts, and using the hashtags #GreatChildhoods and #GoBlueIllinois.

Currently, planned events are scheduled in Edwardsville, Carterville, and Aurora. A full calendar of Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness activities happening throughout the state in April can be found here.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure children have positive experiences, and families have the resources they need when they need them,” said Denise McCaffrey, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. “Building healthy communities takes work but the results are worth it.”