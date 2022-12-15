SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced on Thursday that the unemployment and number of workers have increased in November.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.1% to 4.7%, while the number of people on nonfarm payrolls increased by 17,500 in November. IDES said the change in the rate reflects an increase in the number of workers looking to return to the labor force.

IDES said the industry sectors in November with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include leisure and hospitality (+10,700), professional and business services (+5,800), and educational and health services (+3,500).

“Over the past year and a half, Illinois has seen strong, consistent job growth throughout the state, attracting more and more workers to the labor market,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “As job growth continues to expand, IDES has the tools and resources job seekers and employers need to match eligible workers with the best open positions.”

Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois in May 2020, a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real-time. The site features virtual job fairs, and no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 55,031 posted resumes with 144,836 available jobs.

IDES officials said Illinois’s unemployment rate was 1% higher than the national unemployment rate reported for November, which remains 3.7%, unchanged from October.