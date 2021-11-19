Illinois Comptroller visits Arcola mayor

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza paid a visit to Arcola Thursday night.

She met with Mayor Jesus Garza, the city’s first Latino mayor. The pair talked about how he got to where he is now. Mendoza also asked if there was anything she could help with.

Garza talked about getting money for more police officers and street lights. Mendoza said she knows some people who can help.

“I’m gonna make sure the first thing I do is connect him to the president of Ameren so that we can find out if there [are] any opportunities maybe through existing or future grant programs,” said Mendoza. “Now that we have this federal infrastructure money coming as well as connecting him with his state senator and state reps.”

Mendoza said she plans to come back for another chat.