SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state’s community colleges have come together to drop a new advertising campaign.

The campaign is called “For Every Student, For Every Community”. Community college leaders say the campaign will highlight the benefits they bring to Illinois like economic development, as well as unite the 48 community colleges across the state under a single brand.

“Illinois community colleges are deeply woven into the fabric of the communities they serve, nurturing dreams, and building brighter futures together,” Brian Durham, the executive director of the Illinois Community College Board, said. “Our community colleges continue to serve our students as gateways to better lives through the quality education and training they provide. It is that training that, in turn, fuels the industries that call Illinois home and creates economic prosperity for our communities.”

According to the ICCB, the Illinois community college system is the third largest in the country, with more than 600,000 students attending classes each year. Illinois also leads the nation in terms of its community college students earning bachelor’s degrees and has the most diversity of students and communities compared to any other post secondary option in Illinois.

A study from ICCB also shows in the academic year 2020, Illinois community colleges worked with almost 9,800 unique employers and impacted the statewide economy with an estimated total economic output of $3.5 billion.

“Residents in every county in the state are served by a community college focused on preparing students for success in the regional workforce or transfer to a bachelor degree program,” said Lake Land College President Dr. Josh Bullock. “Success of these programs is emphasized by the fact that annually over 84 percent of certificate and associate in applied science graduates are working local, good paying jobs in their chosen field within a year of graduating.”

One of the main facets of the campaign is sharing testimonials online. The stories from students, alumni, faculty, and staff will be shared on The Community Colleges of Illinois Facebook, Instagram (@illinoiscommunitycolleges), and LinkedIn channels with hashtags #4everystudent4everycommunity and #ilcommunitycollegeproud.

“Our new hashtag ‘4EveryStudent4EveryCommunity’ emphasizes our unique focus on local learning partnerships between our colleges and the students and communities they serve,” Jim Reed, executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, said.

The campaign started its rollout on community college campuses across the state earlier this semester, and will include digital advertisements across the state.