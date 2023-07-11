SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Community College Board is offering to pay for people to take the GED test.

The test, which gives people the equivalent of a high school diploma, typically costs around $144 to take. The new grant from the ICCB will allow people to take the test for free.

“We want to make it as cost effective as possible for students to get that GED credential,” Matt Berry, Chief of Staff at the ICCB said. “Many of the GED test takers are in very low income jobs. And that $144 That this discount is gonna save could mean the choice between completing that test or having to put food on your table.”

Passing the GED gives Illinois residents the State of Illinois High School Diploma. That diploma gives people more opportunities to go to college.

For more information on the grant opportunity, you can go to this website. This discount code to sign up for the test for free is ILSAVE.