JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning.

Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility.

The charges stem from an incident that Jacksonville Police responded to early Wednesday morning. Officials said officers were informed of an armed individual on campus and a possible armed robbery in progress. Illinois College Public Safety was the first to respond and directed Jacksonville officers to the third floor of a dormitory.

Officers encountered Hall on that floor, finding that he was armed with two bladed weapons. The officers deescalated the situation and convinced Hall to lay down on the floor, at which point he was arrested without further incident. No one was hurt.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Jacksonville Police detectives at 217-479-4630.