CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Cars at one dealership are on sale, and you can credit that to Saturday's storms. As the hail fell on Saturday, so did the price of much of the merchandise.

From afar, the cars might look okay, but up close, you can see the damage.Honda BMW manager Benjamin Quattrone said he saw Dents the size of nickels and quarters."Some of them are soft dents that look like you just pressed it in with your finger, but imagine like 50 of them on the hood of the car. and then in other cases, it was more sever where it actually sort of broke the paint."